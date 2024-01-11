Prince Harry to Be Honored as ‘Living Legend of Aviation’

CHEAT SHEET
    Prince Harry performs a pre-flight check on his Apache Helicopter after starting his 12 hour VHR (very high ready-ness) shift at the British controlled flight-line in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan, November 1, 2012.

    John Stillwell/Pool/Reuters

    Prince Harry, who served as a helicopter pilot in the British Army—including flying combat missions in Afghanistan—will be one of the inductees at the 21st Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards in Beverly Hills on Jan. 19. Harry completed two tours of Afghanistan as a forward air controller and Apache helicopter pilot, and flew training missions in the U.K., U.S., and Australia. A statement on the event’s website said: “Prince Harry is a humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate and environmentalist. He has dedicated his life to advancing causes that he is passionate about and that bring about permanent change for people and places.” Fellow inductees include Navy pilot Fred George, President and CEO of CAE (formerly Canadian Aviation Electronics) Marc Parent, and record-breaking American aviator Steve Hinton. Lauren Sánchez will receive the “Elling Halvorson Vertical Flight Hall of Fame Award.” Harry told People last year that he and other veterans “often talk about the parts of our service that haunt us—the lives lost, the lives taken. But also the parts of our service that heal us and the lives we’ve saved.” The host at the Jan. 19 event will be John Travolta, who famously danced with Harry’s mom Princess Diana at a White House event in 1985.

