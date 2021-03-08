Prince Harry Told Oprah That the Palace Racist Was Not Queen, or Prince Philip
‘GUESSING GAME’
Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey that neither Queen Elizabeth nor Prince Philip was the royal household member who raised questions about the darkness of the unborn Archie’s skin.
On CBS This Morning, the day after Oprah’s blockbuster interview, co-anchor Gayle King said there was a “big guessing game” around the world about the identity of the royal household member who had questioned Archie’s skin tone, and by extension his security and status as a prince. The revelation has sparked fresh accusations of racism against the royal family, to which they have yet to respond.
Winfrey replied: “He did not share the identity (of the person) with me, but he wanted to make sure that I knew—and if I had an opportunity to share it—that it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather that were a part of those conversations. He did not tell me who were a part of those conversations. As you can see I tried to get that answer on camera and off.”