Prince Harry Urged to Apologize for Cocaine Use During Colombia Trip

Harry told to acknowledge devastating impact of drug use

A friend of Prince William has told The Daily Beast that Prince Harry should apologize for taking cocaine as a young man on his and wife Meghan Markle’s forthcoming tour of Colombia, due to begin Thursday.

The friend said: “Harry admitted to doing coke in his book (Spare). His trip to Colombia should include an admission that the country has been destroyed by narco-terrorists servicing wealthy drug users in the west, and he should stand up and apologize for his own participation in that disgusting trade. That would be a helpful intervention.”

Drug-related crime has made the South American country one of the most dangerous places on earth to live. It has one of the highest murder rates in the world.

Cocaine farming and manufacturing, often carried out in makeshift laboratories in the Amazon jungle, also has devastating impacts on the natural environment which campaigners have sought to highlight over the years. A recent campaign in Sweden on the issue claimed that four square meters of rainforest is destroyed for every gram of cocaine produced, and saw Swedish streets emblazoned with posters with slogans such as, “I only sponsor gang wars when I’m with friends,” and, “I only support child labour when there is something to celebrate.”

Harry and Meghan’s quasi-royal tour of Colombia is due to begin on Thursday this week. In a statement announcing the tour, the government said that the couple were going there in recognition of their “global leadership in fostering a safer online environment,” adding that this was also part of the goal of a conference dedicated to ending violence against children, to be held in Colombia this November.

Asked about the stated motivation, the friend of Prince William’s witheringly told The Daily Beast: “I can’t imagine online trolling is the biggest risk to children being exploited, enslaved and murdered by drugs gangs.”

Windsor loyalists have expressed irritation about the trip to The Daily Beast. One source recently told The Daily Beast: “I’m afraid it shows the utter contempt they have for the king and for very long-established ways of doing things. Royal tours have always, always been about diplomacy, building bridges and reinforcing friendships on behalf of Britain. This tour may well have the noblest intentions, but it is clearly not being carried out on behalf of Britain, and yet they still basically portray themselves as British royals. It shows you exactly why the royals want these two kept as far away as possible.”

The Duke wrote in Spare that cocaine “didn’t do anything for me” when he took “a line” aged 17. He also said, “Marijuana is different, that actually really did help me.”

Harry implied in his book and in interviews that he has continued to use marijuana for mental health reasons.

Marijuana remains illegal in many jurisdictions and its production and distribution has been widely linked to gang crime, slavery and other human rights abuses, as well as ecological damage.

William applauds sky-high fundraising effort

Air ambulance services have long been a cause close to Prince William’s heart, understandable given that he worked for air ambulance services in East Anglia and Anglesey in the early days of his marriage to Princess Kate. He is also patron of the London Air Ambulance and has been a key part of their fundraising arsenal over the years.

On Friday the organization had much to celebrate, achieving a long standing goal of raising £15 million ($19 million).

William took to social media writing on the London’s Air Ambulance Charity official social media page, “London, you did it...We are thrilled to announce we have passed our appeal target of £15 million to replace our helicopters and keep them flying for years to come.”

Andrew looks ahead to Balmoral escape

Prince Andrew finds it hard to leave his home, Royal Lodge, a new report claims. Royal biographer Ingrid Seward told U.K. tabloid the Sun: “He does see a lot of his grandchildren and enjoys spending time with them.

“I think because (Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie) know that he’s kind of stuck at Royal Lodge, they will go out of their way to go and see him rather than him coming to see them.”

Seward, editor of Majesty magazine, said: “The Duke of York is quite limited as to where he can go, because he obviously doesn't want to be photographed and then subsequently criticized. So his world is very narrow.” She added that Andrew is expected to travel to Balmoral Castle in Scotland in the coming weeks for the royal family’s annual vacation.

King Charles supports anti-racist demonstrators

King Charles has spoken out in support of the anti-racist demonstrators who have taken to the streets to peacefully protest the far-right rioters whose violence has brought chaos, damage, and fear to British towns and cities in recent days.

The far-right protests were fueled by misinformation about the identity of the alleged killer of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class—and led to attacks on mosques, looting, and the attempted arson of a hotel where asylum seekers were staying.

A Buckingham Palace statement read, “This evening the King held a phone audience with the Prime Minister, and additionally had a joint call with the Chair of the National Police Chiefs' Council, Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, and UK Gold Commander Ben Harrington, Chief Constable of Essex. In these calls, His Majesty was updated on the current situation and expressed his heartfelt thanks to the police and emergency services for all they are doing to restore peace in those areas that have been affected by violent disorder.”

The statement added: “The king shared how he had been greatly encouraged by the many examples of community spirit that had countered the aggression and criminality from a few with the compassion and resilience of the many. It remains his majesty’s hope that shared values of mutual respect and understanding will continue to strengthen and unite the nation.”

This week in royal history

Happy 74th birthday this week to Princess Anne, who was born on Aug. 15, 1950.

Unanswered questions

How will Harry and Meghan’s visit to Colombia go? Will Charles visit the towns affected by far right protests?