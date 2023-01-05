Harry: Why Should We Lose Royal Security While Andrew Keeps His?
‘SHAMEFUL SCANDAL’
Prince Harry has questioned why he and Meghan would not have the same level of royal security as his uncle Prince Andrew has. US Weekly reports that in Spare—Harry’s memoir due out Tuesday, but leaked extensively Thursday in a torrent of revelations—Harry writes that he and Meghan Markle thought they would never lose their security. “Not in this climate of hate. Not after what happened to my mother [Princess Diana]. Also, not in the wake of my Uncle Andrew. He was embroiled in a shameful scandal, accused of the sexual assault of a young woman and no one had so much suggested that he lose his security. Whatever grievances people had against us, sex crimes weren’t on the list.”
Prince Andrew was accused of sexually assaulting a then-underage Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who was trafficked by Andrew’s former friend Jeffrey Epstein. Last year, Andrew paid Giuffre millions of dollars in an out-of-court settlement in connection with the allegations, which he has always emphatically denied. In July, Harry was granted permission to bring a High Court challenge against the Home Office over his security arrangements in the U.K.