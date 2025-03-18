Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Royalist
Harry’s Drug Use Under Scrutiny as Court Prepares to Release Immigration Papers
A ROYAL PAIN
The once wild prince may find that talking about his drug use in his memoir could come back to haunt him.
Tom Sykes
European Editor at Large
Published
Mar. 18 2025
9:47AM EDT
Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Reuters
Tom Sykes
European Editor at Large
royalist
tom.sykes@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Trump-Hating Podcast Rockets Past Rogan With Nearly Double the Downloads
Nandika Chatterjee
Politics
‘Don’t Tell Melania’: Trump Once Offered Rising MAGA Star His Bed
Erkki Forster
politics
Trump Starts Tire Fire in Swing State Over MAGA Boycott Tweet
Sam Brodey
,
Hunter Woodall
Politics
Stephen Miller Loses His Cool on Fox News: ‘Absolute Moron’
Erkki Forster
Trumpland
Karoline Leavitt Walks Back Trump’s Rant on Biden Pardons
Amethyst Martinez