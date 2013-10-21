CHEAT SHEET

    Prince Is Really a Princess

    Now that’s awkward. Last month an untouched Etruscan tomb was found in Tuscany, Italy. Archaeologists and news reports declared that the bones were of an Etruscan prince clutching a spear beside his wife’s ashes. Just one teeny problem – a bone analysis revealed the bones belonged to a woman. The Etruscans still remain somewhat a mystery, and the assumptions that the skeleton with the spear was male, while the one found with jewelry was female, make that evident. Next time leave the Mars or Venus symbol.

