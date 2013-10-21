Prince Is Really a Princess

CHEAT SHEET
Now that’s awkward. Last month an untouched Etruscan tomb was found in Tuscany, Italy. Archaeologists and news reports declared that the bones were of an Etruscan prince clutching a spear beside his wife’s ashes. Just one teeny problem – a bone analysis revealed the bones belonged to a woman. The Etruscans still remain somewhat a mystery, and the assumptions that the skeleton with the spear was male, while the one found with jewelry was female, make that evident. Next time leave the Mars or Venus symbol.