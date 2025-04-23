Prince Louis is growing up fast.

And the youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed adorable new gaps in his dental furniture in a cute picture and behind-the-scenes video reel released Wednesday to mark his seventh birthday.

The prince is pictured smiling broadly in the snap, taken by professional photographer Josh Shinner, in which he manfully resisted the temptation to pull one of his trademark funny faces.

Prince William with his children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Prince George in 2024. Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace via Reuters

The new photograph shows Louis sitting on a tree trunk, smiling and showing a gap for his missing teeth.

The image was shared the Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media accounts with the message: “Wishing Prince Louis a very Happy 7th Birthday!”

Louis is relaxed but smartly dressed for the picture, which was taken at the Wales family home in Norfolk, sporting a checked shirt, sweater, and jeans. In the background is woodland covered with a springtime carpet of bluebells.