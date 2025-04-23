Royalist

Prince Louis Birthday Pictures Reveal He Has Lost His Two Front Teeth

GRIN WHEN YOU’RE WINNING

The youngest son of Kate and William celebrates his seventh birthday Wednesday.

Tom Sykes
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Prince Louis, 7, has lost his two front teeth.
Josh Shinner

Prince Louis is growing up fast.

And the youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed adorable new gaps in his dental furniture in a cute picture and behind-the-scenes video reel released Wednesday to mark his seventh birthday.

The prince is pictured smiling broadly in the snap, taken by professional photographer Josh Shinner, in which he manfully resisted the temptation to pull one of his trademark funny faces.

ADVERTISEMENT

2023-06-17T213158Z_832421524_RC2FK1A19GFG_RTRMADP_3_BRITAIN-ROYALS_1_qj2yw0
Prince William with his children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Prince George in 2024. Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace via Reuters

The new photograph shows Louis sitting on a tree trunk, smiling and showing a gap for his missing teeth.

The image was shared the Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media accounts with the message: “Wishing Prince Louis a very Happy 7th Birthday!”

Prince Louis Busts Some Moves, Effortlessly Overshadows KateYES SIR, I CAN BOOGIE
Tom Sykes, Tim Teeman
Prince Louis of Wales during Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024 in London, England.

Louis is relaxed but smartly dressed for the picture, which was taken at the Wales family home in Norfolk, sporting a checked shirt, sweater, and jeans. In the background is woodland covered with a springtime carpet of bluebells.

Britain's Queen Camilla, William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Mia Tindall arrive for the royal family's Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene's church, December 25, 2023.
Prince Louis and Mia Tindall on Dec. 25, 2023. Chris Radburn/Reuters
Tom Sykes

Tom Sykes

European Editor at Large

royalist

tom.sykes@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsJD Vance Ripped for Embarrassing Gaffe During Vatican Visit
Liam Archacki
PoliticsTrump Dramatically Changed His Tune After CEOs Delivered a Terrifying Warning
Janna Brancolini
TrumplandTrump Sparks Ozempic Mystery with Miraculous Weight Loss
The Swamp
PoliticsICE Barbie Thief Used a Brazen Trick to Swipe Her Bag and Cash
Janna Brancolini
TrumplandWorld Leader Stunned After ‘Donald Duck’ Revokes His Visa
Nandika Chatterjee