Prince Musical ‘Purple Rain’ Will Have World Premiere in Minneapolis

The pre-Broadway world premiere stage adaptation of Prince’s film and album, Purple Rain, will take place in Prince’s home city of Minneapolis in spring 2025, its producers have announced.

In a statement, producer Orin Wolf said that the musical—based on the 1984 film—will be staged at Hennepin Theatre Trust’s historic State Theatre in Minneapolis as part of its 2024-2025 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season. Prince died, aged 57, in 2016.

“Prince talked about adapting Purple Rain for the stage for years. It’s only fitting that we launch this world premiere musical version in the city where it all began, Prince’s hometown, Minneapolis,” said L Londell McMillan, former Prince manager, attorney and Chairman of The NorthStar Group, and Larry Mestel, Founder & CEO of Primary Wave Music. “We’re very excited for the creative team to be inspired by the Minneapolis sound and the unparalleled and unique spirit of the city that Prince inspired.”

Producers previously said the musical would tell “the fictional story of The Kid, an up-and-coming rock musician in the Minneapolis club scene, as he contends with a tumultuous home environment, a rival band, and a budding romance.” Based on the original screenplay by Albert Magnoli and William Blinn, the stage adaptation will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (whose debut Broadway play Appropriate has won critical raves); music and lyrics by Prince; and direction by Obie-winning and Tony Award nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz.

Purple Rain spawned many hit singles, including “When Doves Cry,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” “I Would Die 4 U,” and “Purple Rain.” The album sold over 25 million copies worldwide, spending 24 weeks at No. 1 in the Billboard charts, winning Prince two Grammys and an Academy Award for Best Original Song Score. The movie grossed close to $100 million worldwide, and won the Academy Award for Best Original Score. In 2019, the Library of Congress added the film to the National Film Registry for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”