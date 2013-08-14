Prince Tweets for the First Time

Read it at Twitter
Remember back in 2010 when Prince declared that the Internet was over and said that computers and “digital gadgets” weren’t any good? Well, that Prince is gone and has been replaced by one who has finally joined the rest of us on Twitter. The singer’s inaugural tweet came from his band’s account, @3rdeyegirl. His message was simple: “PRINCE’S 1ST TWEET... TESTING 1, 2...” He followed that up with “PRINCE’S 2ND TWEET.” By the third tweet, Prince was a Twitter pro, posting a picture of his salad.