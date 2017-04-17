CHEAT SHEET

    Prince Warrants Found Hidden Pill Stashes

    Olivia Harris/Reuters

    Search warrants for the late superstar Prince turned up stashes of pills around his home in Minnesota, according to newly released documents. The pills were stored in envelopes and Ziploc bags, TMZ reported on Monday. The documents also reportedly confirm that Prince’s bodyguard went to a pharmacy to fill the prescriptions the day before Prince died from an overdose of fentanyl. Among the prescriptions filled was the painkiller Percocet. A doctor treating Prince acknowledged that he prescribed oxycodone for Prince the same day he overdosed on an airplane less than a week before his death.

    Read it at TMZ