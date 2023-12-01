Prince William and Kate Middleton Ignore ‘Royal Racists’ Questions on Night Out
NOTHING TO SAY
Kate Middleton and Prince William were out Thursday night at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the Royal Variety Performance, pointedly ignoring reporters’ questions about the “royal racists” controversy that has seen Kate named alongside King Charles as the two royals who allegedly had “concerns” about the then-unborn Prince Archie’s skin color. As they emerged from their car, the couple—Kate in a blue Toteme gown, William in black tuxedo—faced shouted questions about whether they had any comment to make about Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame—the Dutch version of which was withdrawn from sale after naming Kate and Charles—and whether they had watched Piers Morgan’s Talk TV show the night before in which Morgan named Kate and Charles on screen. Scobie says a “translation error” led to the namings in the Dutch edition, but one translator insisted she had translated the text she was sent.