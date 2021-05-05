Prince William and Kate Middleton Launch Their Own YouTube Channel
‘FILMING EVERYTHING’
Prince William and Kate Middleton christened their own YouTube channel with a 25-second promotional video intended to showcase them as indisputably modern royals.
The video, titled “Welcome to our official YouTube channel!,” begins with William looking at Kate and saying, with a smile: “By the way, you need to be careful what you say now because these guys are filming everything.”
“I know,” laughs Kate. Then the viewer sees Kate and William in both formal and informal attire variously on the red carpet, doing charity work, on foreign tours, sitting with Sir David Attenborough, clapping for the NHS during the pandemic with their three children, and finally with the queen. The video ends with Kate saying to William, “You don’t need to roll your Rs.”
The channel debuted full of videos of the couple’s work broken down into “Mental Health,” “Early Years,” and “Engagements,” with links also provided to the couple’s official Instagram and Twitter accounts. The couple’s Instagram account also changed its name on Wednesday, from @KensingtonRoyal to @Dukeandduchessofcambridge.
The YouTube channel and Instagram name change come on the heels of a video released by the couple to mark their 10th wedding anniversary last week, which showed them at their Norfolk home playing with their children in the garden and on a nearby beach.