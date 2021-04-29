Prince William and Kate Middleton Release Extremely Cute 10th Anniversary Family Video
HAPPY TOGETHER
Prince William and Kate Middleton have released a video to mark their 10th wedding anniversary, featuring them and their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—on a playful visit to the beach near their Norfolk home, followed by scenes of fun and games in their garden. Accompanied by the gentle twang of a guitar, the video—shot by filmmaker Will Warr in autumn 2020—ends with William, Kate, and the children roasting marshmallows on an open fire. The last image in the 40-second film is of Kate and William in slow-motion, happy repose beside the fire.
The couple celebrated their 10th anniversary today, April 29, first with the release of new photographs of them taken by photographer Chris Floyd. Other members of the royal family sent their congratulations. A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told The Daily Beast that they had “privately congratulated” William and Kate.
A message from the couple accompanying the video read: “Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C”