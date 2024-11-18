Burglars broke into a farm on the Windsor Castle estate just a few minutes from where Prince William and Kate Middleton live with their three children.

Around midnight on Oct. 13, the thieves scaled a 6-foot fence at Shaw Farm, a working farm on the sprawling Windsor estate, and broke into a barn. They fled in a stolen black Isuzu pickup truck and a red four-wheeler, crashing through a farm gate as they escaped.

Adelaide Cottage when it was first built in 1839.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

The gate the thieves crashed through is about five minutes from Adelaide Cottage, the primary residence for William, Kate, and their kids: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

The royal family was reportedly home at the time of the burglary, though they don’t seem to have been in immediate danger. Adelaide Cottage has its own security, and the palace doesn’t comment on security issues.

The Prince and Princess of Wales moved from London to the “cottage”—a four-bedroom home about a half-mile from Windsor Castle—in 2022 so the family would have more freedom to move around. When they’re in London, they use Kensington Palace as their home base.