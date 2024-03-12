Prince William was among 140 close family and friends who attended a private funeral for Thomas Kingston on Tuesday.

Kingston, who was 45, was married to Lady Gabriella Windsor, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. He was a former boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, Kate’s sister. An inquest was told he died last month from a “traumatic head wound” and a gun was found close to his body.

Buckingham Palace had requested that no media attended the service, which was held at Chapel Royal, St James’s, followed by a reception in St. James’s Palace.

A spokesperson for the palace Tuesday thanked the media for respecting the family’s privacy and said the funeral was attended by Prince William. The queen was not able to attend due to a prior engagement and the king could not attend due to medical advice to avoid large gatherings while he is being treated for cancer.

A larger memorial service is likely to be held in due course.

Buckingham Palace had previously said Kingston was a “much-loved member of the family,” adding that Charles and Camilla were sending “their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family.”