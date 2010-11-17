Prince William Begins Planning Wedding

CHEAT SHEET
Time to bring on the Royal wedding planner. Prince William and his fiancée Kate Middleton will begin planning their wedding on Wednesday. Sources tell the Daily Mail that July is the most likely month, though it could be held anytime between March and August. July 29 would be the 30th anniversary of Charles and Diana’s wedding, while the Mail says Royal aides have made “discreet overtures” to Westminster Abbey about August 12 or 13. Online bookmakers, meanwhile, point to July 8 as the most likely date.