Prince William Does His Best Middle-Class Dad Cosplay in Bonkers Eugene Levy Skit

For some years now, intel from royal staffers, and the odd grainy image snapped by a stunned tourist, has suggested that Prince William likes zipping around Windsor Castle on an electric scooter.

The impression of the heir trading Range Rovers for the delivery rider’s vehicle of choice has always sounded slightly improbable, the kind of detail one suspects is exaggerated by his staffers, always keen to portray William as a regular, down-to-earth guy.

Now, however, there is hard proof of William’s scooter habit. In the new season of Apple TV+’s The Reluctant Traveller with Eugene Levy, the Prince of Wales stars in an episode titled Living The Royal Life In The U.K., premiering Friday, Oct. 3.

Levy, best known for Schitt’s Creek, is greeted in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle by William, who rolls up on an electric scooter.

“We provide this service for everyone,” William quips. “We do personalized tours.”

Prince William meets Eugene Levy in the palace grounds. Apple TV

Levy claimed he had “no idea” the future king would be his guide, and confessed to NBC’s Today with Jenna & Friends that the reveal happened on camera. The introduction then turned into a personal tour around Windsor Castle, led by the heir to the throne.

Awkwardness about royal protocol followed. Levy joked that he wasn’t sure whether to bow or how to address the prince. “I knew it wasn’t going to be Billy… or Willy. So I probably just avoided calling him anything.”

The episode goes beyond the scooter gag. Several teasers have already been released, showing William taking Levy through Windsor’s historic rooms, walking the family dog, and winding up having a heart-to-heart over a pint of foaming ale in a local pub.

Prince William reflects on his hardest year in the show. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

William offers glimpses of his domestic life, answering “Sleep” when asked what he enjoys doing at home, adding, “When you have three small children, sleep is an important part of your life.”

More soberly, he reflects that 2024 has been “the hardest year I’ve ever had,” with both his father, King Charles, and his wife, the Princess of Wales, confronting cancer diagnoses.

On Queen Elizabeth II, William grows more reflective. “I miss my grandmother and my grandfather. It’s been quite a bit of change. Particularly being in Windsor—for me Windsor is her. She loved it here; she spent most of her time here. Showing you around today is very much a case of trying to make sure I’m doing it in the way she’d want you to see it.”