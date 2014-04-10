Prince William: How Do You Fly This Thing?

Prince William was transported back to his RAF days today when he got to sit in the cockpit of a World War I fighter pilot at the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre, which is curated by the Lord of the Rings director Sir Peter Jackson.

They were greeted by the ever-scruffy director, who can be seen in the picture above snapping a shot on his camera phone.

The young royals were on their second engagement of the day in Blenheim, New Zealand on Thursday morning, as part of their three-week tour of Australasia. Earlier in the day, they took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the town's war memorial to commemorate the victims of the First World War and other conflicts.

Kate, wore a cornflower blue Alexander McQueen coat dress, while William, who was formerly an RAF search and rescue pilot at Anglesey, got to climb aboard one of the antique bi-planes.