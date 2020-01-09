Prince William ‘Incredibly Hurt’ and ‘Blindsided’ by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Decision to Quit
Prince William was “blindsided” and left “incredibly hurt” by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to quit their senior royal roles—and by the release of their public statement outlining their plans without telling him first.
“William was blindsided by Harry and Meghan’s decision and statement,” a source told Us Weekly. “There’s still a rift between the two brothers. It’s sad because when they were younger, William would be the first person Harry would go to with big news like this. William is incredibly hurt, but at the same time he has his own family to focus on and is trying to move forward with his life.”
Another senior source told The Sun: “Their statement was not cleared with anyone. It breaks all protocol. This is a declaration of war on the family.” “There is fury over how they’ve done this without any thought for the implications for the institution, the Sun source said. "There are so many unanswered questions but they’ve just up and done it without a thought for anyone else.” The queen is allegedly “deeply upset” by the day’s events, and Princes William and Charles “incandescent with rage,” according to The Sun.