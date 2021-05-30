Prince William Is ‘Greatly Concerned’ at What Prince Harry Could Say Next

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

William “disappointed” and “greatly concerned” at what Harry may say next

Prince William has had enough of brother Prince Harry’s share sessions with Oprah—and famous friends of Oprah—which are also royal dish-fests of varying volume and velocity. William is apparently “disappointed” and “greatly concerned” at what Harry may say next, according to a Mail on Sunday report.