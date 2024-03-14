Prince William Jokes His Wife Is ‘the Arty One’ After Photo Fiasco
COOKIE CRUMBLES
Prince William joked about his wife’s artistic skills while attending a charity event on Thursday, in the wake of Kate Middleton taking responsibility for a crudely manipulated photo she posted for Mother’s Day, according to the Daily Mail. During a cookie decorating activity at a youth charity in West London, the Prince of Wales wielded a small tube of icing and joked, “My wife is the arty one! Even my children are artier than me.” The comment comes just days after Middleton issued an apology for posting the botched photograph of her and her kids, which she said was the product of her “amateur” photo editing skills. The photograph has launched speculation as to the health and happiness of the royal couple’s marriage, with friends of the couple left “completely baffled” by Middleton’s missing wedding ring. On Wednesday, AFP said it no longer considers Kensington Palace a “trusted source” after many agencies were forced to kill the manipulated photograph.