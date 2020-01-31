Prince William Will ‘Bemoan’ Lack of Diversity in Speech at BAFTA Ceremony: Report
Prince William will reportedly speak out about the lack of diversity among Britain’s BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) nominees when he addresses the awards ceremony on Sunday. According to The Sun, William, who is BAFTA President, intends to use his speech at the British version of the Oscars “to bemoan the absence of Black, Asian, and minority ethnic talent in the top four acting categories.”
The Sun reported that “sources” had indicated William had conveyed his feelings to BAFTA chief executive Amanda Berry. “He supports BAFTA but is concerned and disappointed,” a source told The Sun. “He recognizes there is so much talent in the industry, so for all the nominations to be white again isn’t good enough. It’s not about one year in isolation. It’s about the fact we’re having this conversation every year. Something is systemically wrong here. Execs are braced for his speech. Amanda is panicked. There are shockwaves.”
As reported by Deadline, Berry has said she found the lack of diversity in the nominations “frustrating and deeply disappointing.” Oscar-nominated Cynthia Erivo declined an invitation to perform at the BAFTA ceremony, after she, the film Harriet, and its director Kasi Lemmons were not nominated for awards. Erivo said, “I think that it’s important to make it known that it’s not something that you just throw in as a party trick, you know?”