Prince William's Bachelor Party This Weekend

As Kate and Will’s wedding draws closer, the prince has scheduled his stag festivities—that’s Brit-speak for bachelor party—for this weekend. “It's top, top secret but the dates have been marked off in the diary and security knows every detail. For privacy reasons we can't reveal locations, but there will be plenty of booze and some legendary activities,” a source told Us Weekly. At the end of the month, the prince will leave for a trek to the North Pole. While Will’s getting plastered with his mates, Kate will be in London working hard on her wedding preparations. “Apparently there is still much to organize and sign-off," one of the princess-to-be’s friends said. “This is the first week that Kate's started to feel a little nervous. Time is ticking!”
