Royalist

Prince William’s Billionaire Buddy Dies After ‘Swallowing a Bee’ While Playing Polo

ROYAL GRIEF

Sunjay Kapur died of a heart attack, his company said.

Tom Sanders
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Prince William and Sunjay Kapur.
Getty Images

A billionaire friend of Prince William died of a heart attack after swallowing a bee during a polo match, according to reports.

Sunjay Kapur, 53, was chairman of global car parts giant Sona Comstar and a regular on the elite polo circuit frequented by members of the royal family. During a polo match in Windsor, southeast England, on Thursday, witnesses initially said he was heard saying “I’ve swallowed something,” according to The Telegraph.

The newspaper said the comment prompted assumptions that Kapur had swallowed a bee, which in turn could have stung him to trigger anaphylactic shock and a heart attack. The outlet said others claimed Kapur lost consciousness during a break in play.

ADVERTISEMENT

The British-educated businessman, who held U.S. citizenship, had an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion, according to Forbes.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of Mr Sunjay J Kapur, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Sona Comstar, following a sudden heart attack in England, U.K., on 12th June 2025, at the age of 53,” Sona Comstar said in a statement to the London Standard.

MUMBAI, INDIA - MARCH 25, 2006: Sanjay Kapur - Sanjay Kapoor with wife Karishma Kapoor at the final match of American Express Platinum Polo Championship - 2006 between Sona Polo and Marson at Mahalaxmi race course on Saturday. (Photo by Santosh Harhare/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)
Kapur was a well-known figure on Britain's elite polo circuit. Hindustan Times/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - MARCH 26: Sanjay Kapur (R) and Karishma Kapur attend the inauguration of the new Cartier Boutique at Dubai Mall on March 26, 2009 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today Cartier officially inaugurated its largest boutique in the Middle East in the prominent and lavish Dubai Mall. The boutique occupies a space of more than 700 m2 and is ranked among the top 5 largest flag-ship boutiques in the world. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Cartier)
The billionaire businessman was once married to Bollywood megastar Karisma Kapoor. Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Cartier Interna

The company also praised Kapur’s “passion, foresight, and relentless commitment to excellence.”

Kapur’s death sent shockwaves throughout both Britain’s elite polo circles and Indian high society, The Mirror reports. Kapur was a well-known figure in the scene and often played exclusive matches with aristocrats throughout the summer.

“He was full of life, laughing, joking, then gone in an instant,” an insider told the publication.

Kapur was also known for his playboy lifestyle. He was previously married to Bollywood superstar Karisma Kapoor, but their marriage ended acrimoniously in 2016 after 13 years of marriage.

Prince William playing polo in Windsor in July 2024.
Prince William playing polo in Windsor in July 2024. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kapoor later filed a domestic violence plea against her former husband and said he once abandoned his young son when he was ill in order to play polo with the royals.

“[Sunjay] decided to carry on, leaving me behind to take care of our sick four-month-old son, just to play a polo match with Prince William,” Kapoor said in a 2016 interview, according to the Telegraph.

Following the dissolution of his marriage, Kapur later wed former model Priya Sachdev.

Industry colleagues have lamented Kapur’s death, with a former associate paying tribute to “a titan of Indian industry, taken far too soon.”

A source close to the Kapur family told The Mirror: “Sunjay was in excellent health. No one could believe what had happened. It’s a shocking reminder of how fragile life can be.”

Tom Sanders

Tom Sanders

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now