Prince William’s Pal Dies After 100-Foot Fall From Rooftop

Tom Brady Reveals He Cloned His ‘Guardian Angel’ Dog
SPITTING IMAGE
Tom Brady has admitted that his dog Junie is a clone of his late dog Lua. Brady, an investor in the biotech firm Colossal Biosciences, tells People he credits the company with giving his family a “second chance.” Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen announced their adopted dog Lua’s death in December 2023. “Our guardian angel is gone to heaven… She will forever live in our hearts,” the supermodel wrote in an Instagram post. “I love my animals. They mean the world to me and my family,” Brady said. Before Lua’s death, the legendary quarterback drew blood from the elderly dog for the non-invasive cloning technology. Brady’s announcement comes as Colossal Biosciences has acquired Viagen Pets and Equine, the firm that cloned Barbra Streisand’s dead dog Samantha and Paris Hilton’s Diamond Baby after it went missing. The retired NFL player said he is excited about the biological technology, which he said “can help both families losing their beloved pets while helping to save endangered species.”