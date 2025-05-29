Prince’s Bodyguard Stepped In to Stop Diddy Attack on Cassie

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ “security guards” would allegedly stand by and watch as Combs beat his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. But when he attacked her at a party thrown by Prince, the late superstar’s guards were not having it, according to new witness testimony.

A former assistant of Combs’ testifying under the pseudonym “Mia” told the court Thursday that she witnessed her then-boss attack Ventura on multiple occasions, within full view of his staff and security. But one particular time, at a party that Prince hosted in 2010, “Prince’s security swiftly intervened,” she said, according to CNN.

Former Combs assistant "Mia" testified Thursday that Combs "attacked" Cassie in 2010 at a party thrown by Prince, whose guards "intervened" during the attack. Ray Tamarra/FilmMagic

Combs is facing life in prison if convicted on federal sex trafficking and prostitution charges, to which he pleaded not guilty. The government’s case against him centers on his 11-year relationship with Ventura, during which time she and several witnesses have testified that she was subjected to regular beatings by the former “Bad Boy.”

Most importantly for the sex trafficking charges, the government is illustrating Combs’ physical abuse of Ventura as coercion into his “freak-off” sex performances with male escorts, which he would video tape and allegedly use as blackmail.

“Mia” told the courts that she was privy to a lot of Combs’ alleged abuse of Ventura. “Cass and I debated like little kids if we should sneak out of the house for probably what felt like forever” to go the exclusive Prince-hosted party, Combs’ former live-in assistant testified Thursday. She had just explained that Combs did not allow her to leave his properties without his permission. She and Ventura, with whom she had become “like sisters,” were not allowed to spend time alone without Combs’ permission either, she said.

The Prince party was a major temptation for them both, however, and after “sneaking” out, she and Ventura were dancing and having a great time—until Combs showed up. When he saw them, they ran out of the party away from him, “Mia” testified, but “Puff caught Cass,” she said calling Combs’ by his previous “Puff Daddy” nickname.

“He caught up to her and had her on the ground,” she recalled. “He started attacking her, but Prince’s security swiftly intervened.”

Her testimony comes after another of Combs’ former assistants testified that a Diddy guard stood watch as Combs “repeatedly kicked” Cassie during another incident. Yet another assistant testified that Combs’ attacked Cassie on a private jet with several of his staffers and security on board, as she screamed, “Isn’t anybody seeing this?”

Ex-assistant Capricorn Clark testified that she witnessed Sean "Diddy" Combs "repeatedly kick" ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura as his bodyguard stood by. Adam Gray/Getty Images

As punishment for “sneaking” out with Cassie, “Mia” said she was suspended without pay for “insubordination” by an HR associate of Combs’, who made no mention of his brutal attack on Ventura the night in question.

Elsewhere in her testimony, “Mia” claimed that Combs physically and sexually assaulted her more than once during the eight years she worked for him. “He’s thrown things at me. He’s thrown me against the wall. He’s thrown me into a pool. He’s thrown an ice bucket on my head,” she told the court per CNN. “Mia” said that during the time she worked for Combs, “I believed that Puff’s authority was above the police.”