Princess Anne Makes Risqué Royal Outing to Lingerie Store

Princess Anne has raised eyebrows with a royal inspection of a British lingerie store which sells silk robes for nearly $2,000.

The 75-year-old royal made the trip to luxury underwear brand Edge o’ Beyond’s workshop in her role as president of the U.K Fashion and Textile Association, a position she has held for more than 40 years.

King Charles’ sister made the visit in celebration of the brand’s 11th anniversary and “to celebrate its commitment to reviving garment manufacturing in the UK,” according to a press release from the association.

Princess Anne posed alongside lingerie garments during a recent royal outing. @edgeobeyond/Instagram

The princess toured the workshop in Caerphilly, South Wales, and spoke to employees and machinists who demonstrated how they cut, sew, and produced their jewelry-adorned garments at the atelier.

According to The Telegraph, Princess Anne held discussions about making corsets without using whalebone, along with how “censorship of the female body” made advertising lingerie products on social media more difficult.

The tour concluded with Princess Anne unveiling a commemorative plaque, and EOB founder and creative director Naomi De Haan called the visit an “immense honor.”

“It was an immense honor to welcome Her Royal Highness to our atelier,” Haan said. “Her deep understanding of the fashion and textile industry and her genuine curiosity were inspiring for our whole team. This visit is recognition of the exceptional skills of our technicians, and a celebration of keeping British lingerie craftsmanship alive.”

The designer underwear starts at $30 for a mesh thong but goes up to $1,825 for pink robe made from hand-beaded silk. U.S. buyers would face an additional tariff because of Donald Trump’s import tax.

Celebrities who have been spotted wearing the brand’s garments include Gigi Hadid, Nicole Kidman, and Kate Winslet’s daughter Mia Threapleton.

EOB posted photos from the visit on Instagram, where Princess Anne’s venture to the underwear workshop garnered high praise from social media users, most of whom were women.

Princess Anne has been serving as President of the UK Fashion and Textile Association for over 40 years. Max Mumby/Indigo/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

“Princess Anne supporting women and sexy underwear I LOVE THIS ❤️," wrote one user.

Another user described the first photo of Princess Anne holding a bouquet of flowers surrounded by lingerie as “iconic.”

“The most well deserved recognition of what you all do in South Wales!” wrote another commenter. “A unique team and a story that deserves to be told! Congratulations 👏."

Princess Anne’s mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, was a customer of a longer-standing underwear establishment, Rigby & Peller. The monarch issued a “royal warrant” to it in 1960, but stripped the company of the honor in 2018 after a “tell-all” book called Storm in a D-Cup by its director disclosed visits to the palace to measure Elizabeth, her sister Princess Margaret and their mother, also Queen Elizabeth, for bras.