Princess Beatrice Reportedly Avoids Visiting Dad Andrew’s Home

Part of the reason Prince Andrew is steadfastly refusing to budge from his home, Royal Lodge, which he leases at a bargain price from the Crown Estate, is to leave it to his children, sources have previously told The Daily Beast.

A bitter irony, then, that his older daughter, Princess Beatrice, now reportedly finds the place a “stress hole” that she avoids for fear of being drawn into her father’s ongoing humiliation over his alleged sexual relationship with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.

The latest installment of this “nightmare” was the poorly received Amazon TV series A Very Royal Scandal, which starred Ruth Wilson as former BBC journalist Emily Maitlis, and Michael Sheen as Prince Andrew.

New Idea magazine says, according to the GB News website, that Beatrice has been left “devastated” by the suggestion in the show that she played a role in persuading her father to do the interview that destroyed what remained of his reputation.

The source said she is now avoiding Royal Lodge: “It’s a stress hole there and for some reason, Beatrice always gets stuck in the middle of things, playing peacemaker on behalf of her dad.

“She doesn’t want to be doing that anymore and she recognises it’s been a pattern all her life.

“No one wants to be around him when he’s dealing with so much right now. Beatrice is broken-hearted, of course.”

The Daily Beast has previously reported that Andrew was said by friends to be relieved the Amazon show sank “without trace.”

Friends told The Daily Beast that Andrew was feeling “depressed” before the series aired while his family was said to be anxious.

A friend of Andrew’s told The Daily Beast after it screened: “It’s a great relief that this new show appears to have sunk without trace. He felt he came out of the first film rather well. It seemed hard to believe there would be any appetite for another go-round and that looks to be the case.”

The friend, who said Andrew had not watched the new series, said Andrew is now focused on “getting on with his own life and hopes these endless attacks on him will stop.”