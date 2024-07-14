Kate Middleton Hands Out Trophies at Wimbledon in Joyous Comeback

Catherine, Princess of Wales, marked a stunning return to public life Sunday as she anointed Carlos Alcaraz king of Wimbledon, handing out a trophy to the 21 year old winner who crushed veteran Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

Catherine, had earlier received a rapturous reception and a standing ovation when she arrived at Wimbledon Sunday, with her daughter Princess Charlotte and sister Pippa Middleton. Her husband, Prince William, was not with her; he was believed to be traveling to Germany, perhaps with son Prince George, for England’s soccer match against Spain in the European Cup final.

Kate received another huge cheer, rivaling that raised for the winner himself, when she stepped out onto Center Court for the presentation ceremony wearing a purple dress by Safiyaa.

She exchanged a few words with both players as she handed out the awards.

Presenter Annabel Croft, who conducted live interviews after the awards were handed out, raised a huge laugh when she made what appeared to be a Freudian slip asking Djokovic what he had made of his “hot” opponent. She later clarified that she meant Alcaraz was “on fire.”

Other celebrity guests in the crowd at Wimbledon on Sunday included Julia Roberts, Zendaya, Sir Cliff Richard, Benedict Cumberbatch, Courteney Cox, and Tom Cruise.

Kate is not expected to be seen on a regular basis for the rest of the summer, with her office at Kensington Palace having made clear that any individual appearance should not be interpreted as a return to full time duties.

She has been receiving preventative chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.