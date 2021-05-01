Princess Charlotte turns 6 tomorrow, May 2, and to mark the occasion a new photograph of her taken by her mom, Kate Middleton, has been released. The photograph, reportedly taken this weekend in Norfolk—where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a country home, Anmer Hall—shows the princess smiling widely, wearing a pretty floral dress. Charlotte was also seen in an adorable family video, released by William and Kate this week to mark their 10th wedding anniversary.
Charlotte is Prince William and Kate’s second child, with an older brother, Prince George, 7, and younger brother, Prince Louis, 3. She is fourth in line to the British throne.