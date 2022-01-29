Princess Diana Portrait Sells for 10 Times Asking Price

Read it at THE WALL STREET JOURNAL
Princess Diana fever is running high as ever. A rare painted portrait of the late royal sold at a Sotheby’s auction for more than $200,000—10 times the presale estimate. The Wall Street Journal reports the artwork is a head study done by American artist Nelson Shanks in 1994 in preparation for a full-length portrait that eventually hung in Kensington Palace. “The final portrait reflects the emotional toll of Diana’s public life in the mid-1990s, but also her inner resilience,” the Sotheby’s catalog said.