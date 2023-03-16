Princess Diana Thought Trump Was ‘Worse Than an Anal Fissure’: Brother
STRONG WORDS
Contrary to former President Donald Trump’s recent claims, Princess Diana apparently didn’t think much of the longtime socialite and real estate scion. “Surprised to hear that Donald Trump is apparently claiming that my late sister Diana wanted to ‘kiss his arse,’” her brother, Earl Charles Spencer, wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “The one time she mentioned him to me—when he was using her good name to sell some real estate in New York—she clearly viewed him as worse than an anal fissure.” Trump had earlier bragged ahead of his new book released next month, Letters to Trump, that “I knew them all and every one of them kissed my a**, and now I only have half of them kissing my a**.” A letter from Princess Diana is included, along with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, Russian President Vladimir Putin and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.