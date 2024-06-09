Princess Diana’s Brother, Charles Spencer, Announces Divorce From Third Wife
‘IMMENSELY SAD’
Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, is divorcing his third wife, Karen Spencer, he revealed to The Mail on Sunday. “It is immensely sad,” he told the newspaper over the weekend. “I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future.” The pair were married in 2011 after meeting on a blind date the year prior in Los Angeles. Their relationship reportedly broke down while Charles was writing his tell-all memoir, A Very Private School, which includes a number of traumatic memories including the physical and sexual abuse he suffered during his time as a student at Maidwell Hall, one of the country’s most prestigious boarding schools. Karen Spencer was notably absent at several book launch events in London earlier this year, the Mail notes—around the same time they announced the divorce to staff at the Spencer family estate in Northamptonshire.