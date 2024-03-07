Princess Diana’s Brother Paid a Sex Worker to Take His Virginity at Age 12
‘HOLLOW AND COLD’
Princess Diana’s younger brother Charles Spencer wrote that he paid a sex worker to take his virginity when he was only 12-years-old, according to The Sun. In his new memoir, A Very Private School, Spencer wrote that during a family vacation in Italy, he spotted a woman standing on a street corner, and used pocket change to pay her for sex. He said he paid a meager £15. He said that his interaction with the woman in Italy left him feeling “hollow and cold,” and that he was not able to be intimate with a woman for several years afterwards. Spencer also wrote that he had been sexually abused by a female employee at his prep school when he was 11. “The effect of what she did to me was profound and immediate, awaking in me basic desires that had no place in one so young,” he wrote. “This woman’s control over mesmerized boys was total, for we were starved of feminine warmth and desperate for her affection.”