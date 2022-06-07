Norwegian Princess Set to Marry American Shaman-to-the-Stars
ROYAL WEDDING BELLS
Princess Märtha Louise of Norway announced on Instagram that she is engaged to Durek Verrett, a Los Angeles-based spiritual guide and “self-professed shaman” whom she described as “the one who makes my heart skip.” Verrett, who also goes by Shaman Durek and has high-profile fans include Gwyneth Paltrow and Nina Dobrev, has been dating the princess since May 2019. Her parents—King Harald V and Queen Sonja—released congratulatory statements, and Durek himself described his bride-to-be as “the most pure hearted, angelic, wise, powerhouse woman who represents all levels of a goddess in my eyes.” Louise, a clairvoyant, has three children with her late ex-husband Ari Behn, who died of suicide in 2019. She reportedly plans to move to the U.S. with her kids.