Princess Theodora of Greece Marries American Lawyer
WEDDING BELLS
Princess Theodora, the daughter of the last reigning King of Greece, married an American lawyer in a Greek Orthodox ceremony in Athens on Sunday. Theodora, 41, married Matthew Kumar, a California-based lawyer. The ceremonies were held at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Athens, where her eldest brother Crown Prince Pavlos walked her down the aisle. “The couple's desire to have their wedding in Athens reflects their love for Greece, the strong ties they maintain with the country and their desire to share Greek culture and hospitality and identity with their guests,” the Greek royal family said in a statement. Her father, Constantine II, was forced into exile after the Greek military junta took power in a 1967 coup, and the country formally abolished its monarchy in 1973. Theodora was born in London and later moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting. Credited as Theodora Greece, she played a character on the long-running soap The Bold and the Beautiful from 2011 to 2018. The rest of Constantine’s children and other members of the European royal family attended the event, including Queen Sofia of Spain—her father’s brother.