Priscilla Presley Challenges Daughter Lisa Marie’s Trust
TRUST BUT VERIFY
Priscilla Presley is asking a judge to invalidate an amendment that booted her from daughter Lisa Marie’s trust, according to court filings first reported by The New York Post. According to the filing, Priscilla discovered the amendment after Lisa Marie’s death from a suspected cardiac arrest, which occurred two days after the musician attended the Golden Globes with her mother and Elvis star Austin Butler. She was skeptical of it, and the filing states that “there are many issues surrounding the authenticity and validity of the purported 2016 amendment” naming Riley and Benjamin Keough as trustees. Benjamin died in 2020 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, leaving Riley as the sole trustee. Problems with the amendment include, allegedly, that the document misspells Priscilla’s name and Lisa Marie’s signature “appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature.” Lisa Marie filed a lawsuit against her former business manager in 2018 that stated her own inheritance trust was left with $14,000 in cash and over $500,000 in credit card debt by 2016.