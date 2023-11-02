Priscilla Presley ‘Weeps’ Over Lisa Marie During Interview With Piers Morgan
‘UNBEARABLE’
Priscilla Presley “wept” to conservative U.K. journalist Piers Morgan as she detailed her heartbreak over the recent spate of deaths in her family, including the death of daughter Lisa Marie Presley in January this year. In her only TV interview promoting Sofia Coppola’s biopic, Priscilla, Morgan asked the 78-year-old to describe her feeling of loss after the death of grandson Benjamin Keough in 2020, 95-year-old mother Anna in 2021 and daughter Lisa Marie in 2023. “It was unbearable. I lost my mother, I lost my grandson, and I lost my daughter... It's still shocking that we don't have her. It’s like a large part of your life is taken away.” Priscilla also noted the 2023 Golden Globes, where Austin Butler won Best Actor for his portrayal of Elvis, and where Lisa Marie looked ill during her final interview. “She didn't look well that night," Priscilla recalled, “and I was concerned. She asked Jerry Schilling, one of my best friends, if he could hold her. Her heels were high, but she had worn them before, and I thought 'is she OK?' She didn't really look that OK, she looked very frail.” At one point, Presley appears to become emotional, and asks Morgan, “I can’t talk any more, can you stop the camera please?”