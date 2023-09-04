Priscilla Presley Says Elvis ‘Never Had Sex’ With Her at Age 14
BURNING LOVE
Priscilla Presley, the ex-wife of the late Elvis Presley, says her former rockstar husband was respectful of her young age when they first met. During a Venice Film Festival press conference for Priscilla, an upcoming film about the relationship between Priscilla and Elvis and directed by Sofia Coppola, Priscilla claimed that the King of Rock and Roll “respected the fact [she] was only 14 years old” when they were first introduced. “It was very difficult for my parents to understand that Elvis would be so interested in me and why,” Priscilla told the crowd, claiming Elvis would share his emotional woes with her as a young teenager. “Elvis would pour his heart out to me in every way…his fears, his hopes, the loss of his mother.” Priscilla said Elvis was “kind, very soft, very loving,” but claimed that the early part of their relationship never involved sex. “I never had sex with him,” she said. “We were more in line in thought, and that was our relationship.”