Priscilla Presley: Not a Day Goes By When I Don’t Think About Elvis
‘HE WAS RIGHT’
Priscilla Presley thinks of her former husband, rock icon Elvis Presley, every day, and continues to feel his presence when she visits Graceland. In an interview with the U.K. Sunday Times, Priscilla said, “Obviously I do spend time at Graceland, and I can still feel Elvis’ spirit there. To be honest, there isn’t a day goes by when I don’t think of him. Just last week I saw a shirt and I could almost hear myself saying, “Elvis would love that. Should I get it for him?’” She added, “Do I dream of Elvis? Sure. When someone has been such a big part of your life, that’s bound to happen. Living with him was a rollercoaster, but I don’t think I’ll ever find anyone I love as much as I loved him.”
Priscilla—who never remarried after the couple’s divorce in 1973—thinks Elvis was “pretty happy with how things had turned out,” in terms of his music. “He loved knowing that his music meant something to people. I remember sitting with him at Graceland listening to some of the songs he was recording, and I asked him why he sang so many ballads. He answered me straight away, ‘Because those songs touch the heart. Life’s truth is in those songs.’ He was right.”