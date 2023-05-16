Private Club Boots Members Who Snapped Taylor Swift and Matty Healy

Read it at Page Six
Casa Cipriani in Manhattan reportedly exiled three members who took photos of Taylor Swift and new boyfriend Matty Healy at the private club. “It has come to our attention that images have been captured at the club in recent days that have infringed upon the privacy of our members,” the club wrote in a memo to members after the snaps of the celebrities surfaced, according to Page Six. “It is important to note that any member who violates these policies will face immediate revocation of their membership.”