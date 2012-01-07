Pro-Gingrich Ad Attacks Romney

In a Daily Beast exclusive, Peter J. Boyer reports on a pro-Gingrich super PAC that bought the rights to an ad depicting Romney as a greedy, corporate titan who is "more ruthless than Wall Street." The 30-minute video titled When Mitt Romney Came to Town, tells the story of an office-supply company that was forced to close in 1995 after Romney's private-investment firm, Bain Capital, took it over, cutting benefits and forcing out its unionized workers. In a response to the video, which is expected to be distributed throughout the media as early as this weekend, the Romney team said they've "come to expect the criticism" and concluded that, "Unlike President Obama and Speaker Gingrich, Mitt Romney spent his career in business and knows what it will take to turn around our nation's bad economy."
