Pro Golfer Phil Mickelson Loses Another Corporate Endorsement Over Saudi Connection
DOUBLE BOGEY
The American Express is the latest major corporate sponsor to dump golfer Phil Mickelson and his foundation over remarks he called “reckless” about an opportunity to join a Saudi Arabia golf league. The 51-year-old legend, who has won six major championships including three Masters and two PGA titles, was removed from a PGA tour event in the California desert on Saturday which his charitable foundation was slated to host. Mickelson’s troubles began when he told a sports journalist that the Saudi group he was planning to collaborate with were “scary mother fuckers” but that he would do it anyway. “We know they killed [Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay,” Mickelson told the journalist who is writing a biography of the golfer. “Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”