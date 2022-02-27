Pro Golfer Phil Mickelson Loses Another Corporate Endorsement Over Saudi Connection

CHEAT SHEET
    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    The American Express is the latest major corporate sponsor to dump golfer Phil Mickelson and his foundation over remarks he called “reckless” about an opportunity to join a Saudi Arabia golf league. The 51-year-old legend, who has won six major championships including three Masters and two PGA titles, was removed from a PGA tour event in the California desert on Saturday which his charitable foundation was slated to host. Mickelson’s troubles began when he told a sports journalist that the Saudi group he was planning to collaborate with were “scary mother fuckers” but that he would do it anyway. “We know they killed [Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay,” Mickelson told the journalist who is writing a biography of the golfer. “Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

    Read it at Associated Press