Pro-Hillary PAC Gears Up After Dems Bomb

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Washington Post
Hours after Republicans beat the hell out of Democrats across the country, a super PAC started raising money to elect Hillary Clinton president. Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg and his team began making calls Wednesday morning to secure donations for Priorities USA Action, the organ that will serve as "the big-money advertising vehicle for Clinton," in the words of the Washington Post. “I think our donors will double down by the ambition to retake the Senate” and elect Hillary, a political strategist to Katzenberg said.