Pro-Kelly Loeffler Super PAC Bankrolled by Her Husband
BIG MONEY
A new super PAC putting up big money to re-elect Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) turns out to have been largely financed by her husband, the chairman of the New York Stock Exchange. Georgia United Victory was formed in July and, over the following three and a half months, has dropped more than $10 million attacking Loeffler’s top Republican opponent, Rep. Doug Collins. On Thursday, the group filed its first financial disclosure report with the Federal Election Commission, revealing that GUV received $5.5 million, more than half of its funding in the third quarter of the year, from Loeffler’s husband, Jeff Sprecher. The super PAC’s “GUV” acronym was widely interpreted as a reference to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who appointed Loeffler to the Senate seat late last year and has pushed for her re-election in next month’s competitive special election. A previous investigation by The Daily Beast revealed some notable ties between GUV and Kemp’s political operation, and that the super PAC has quietly steered millions in pro-Loeffler ad buys through the very same company buying ads for the Loeffler campaign itself.