Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Disrupt Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupted the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City Thursday. Some protesters—wearing white jumpsuits sprayed with fake blood made from grape juice, and labeled with words like “Colonialism,” “Militarism,” “Imperialism,” and “Consumerism”—glued their hands to 6th Avenue, at West 45th Street at about 10 a.m. ET, forcing the parade to continue around them. 30 protesters were protesting along Sixth Avenue when a handful jumped the barricades, according to reports. Other disturbances were reported at West 49th Street and West 59th Street. Demonstrators also unfurled a banner reading “Genocide Then. Genocide Now.” The banner included the words “Free Palestine” and “Land Back.”