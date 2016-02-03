Pro-Rape Legalization Group Pulls Event

CHEAT SHEET
An organization supporting the legalization of rape canceled its international meetup scheduled for more than 150 sites after sparking public outrage over its promotion of sexual violence, according to a group announcement. In an announcement posted to its website, "The Return of the Kings" said they would cancel meetings on Feb. 6 because they "can no longer guarantee the safety of men who want to attend." The group also said they have scrubbed the listing page of the locations where the meetings were expected to be held. Daryush Valizadeh, leader of The Return of Kings, calls himself a “pick-up artist” and argues that legalizing rape on private property would somehow prevent rape.