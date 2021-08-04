Pro Skater Faces First-Degree Murder Charge for Allegedly Beating Friend to Death
WHEELS OF JUSTICE
Professional skateboarder Terry Kennedy, who has appeared in music videos by Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams, and has been featured on TV shows including Viva La Bam and Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory, is facing a first-degree murder charge following the death of a man at a motel in suburban Chicago. According to the Associated Press, prosecutors say Kennedy, 36, on July 27 beat Josiah Kassahun, 23, so badly that he fractured Kassahun’s skull and gave him a concussion. Kassahun died on Saturday, announced the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, which found he died of blunt force injuries. What led up to the brutal attack is unclear, but Kennedy and Kassahun were reportedly friends.
Kennedy, who lives in California, is also accused of threatening to kill the police officers who apprehended him following the alleged assault, TMZ reported. “I will kill one of you police,” Kennedy said, according to cops. “We kill police where I’m from.” Kennedy is being held without bail, pending a court appearance scheduled for Monday. He does not yet have a lawyer.