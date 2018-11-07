Producer Jason Blum Removed From Stage at Israel Film Festival for Anti-Trump Comments

Producer Jason Blum was booed offstage at the Israel Film Festival late Tuesday after criticizing President Trump during his speech, Variety reports. Blum, who was on stage to accept an Achievement in Film & Television Award, was met with boos as soon as he began referencing the results of midterm elections as they rolled in. “A lot is on the line, the last two years have been hard for all of us who cherish the freedom as citizens of this country,” he was quoted as saying by Variety. “The great thing about this country is that you can like Trump, but I don’t have to, and I can say what I feel about it—and I don’t like it!” he said, reportedly as several people began leaving the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills over his remarks. Blum reportedly continued with his speech despite boos and shouting from the crowd, and security was called after an Israeli pawnbroker known for his role in “Beverly Hills Pawn” tried to force Blum offstage. “As you can see from this auditorium, it’s the end of civil discourse,” Blum said. “We have a president who calls the press the enemy of the people. Thanks to our president, anti-semitism is in the rise,” he said.
