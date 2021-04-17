Producer Scott Rudin Leaves Broadway After Ex-Employees Speak Up About Alleged Abuse
‘TROUBLING INTERACTIONS’
Award-winning producer Scott Rudin has announced that he will be taking a “step back” from ongoing Broadway projects, the Washington Post reports. Rudin’s departure comes after dozens of past-employees spoke up about instances of his “unhinged” abuse and aggressive behavior, including a time when he reportedly called someone on set a “retard.” “Much has been written about my history of troubling interactions with colleagues, and I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior caused to individuals, directly and indirectly,” Rudin told the Post. “I do not want any controversy associated with me to interrupt Broadway’s well deserved return, or specifically, the return of the 1500 people working on these shows.” Rudin has reportedly told people close to him that he will begin anger management. He is most known for his work on The Book of Mormon, Fences, and Hello, Dolly!